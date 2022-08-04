Discover the cheapest car models in Brazil in 2022

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

Changing cars is always a difficult mission, especially in the scenario in which Brazil is. However, getting a 0 km car is the dream of many Brazilians, even if they have to pay a little more for it.

Still, it is possible to save in other aspects, such as choosing a less expensive model, manual transmission, etc. Because of this, we have prepared a list of the cheapest cars in Brazil in 2022.

Check out the 4 cheapest cars in Brazil below:

Mobi Like 1.0 Flex 4P

With a modern design, the Mobi Like is a compact car with great style and is available in 5 five colors. The vehicle comes with an ESS system – Emergency Braking Signaling, which activates the warning lights in case of sudden braking. Equipped with a Fire Engine 1.0 EVO 8V Flex, hydraulic steering, the vehicle costs R$ 63,390.00.

Renault Kwid

The Kwid is a car that has become very popular in the country and until recently it was the cheapest model on the list. Nowadays, in its Zen version with a 1.0 12V flex engine, it is possible to find it for around R$ 64,690.00. In it, the driver has access to the basics, such as climate control, electric steering and the four airbags, in addition to an electronic instrument panel. It is a good investment for anyone who is a fan of the French brand.

Volkswagen Gol

Gol is the oldest and most popular on the list, its compact model can be found in the entry-level version in 2022. Even so, it holds up in the market for its robustness, which leaves it worth R$75,490.00 thousand. However, it is still a very basic model, with air conditioning, electric steering, electric locks and cell phone support, but your key does not have the option to unlock and lock the doors remotely.

Chevrolet Onix Plus

The Onix Plus is the only sedan on the list, its entry-level version, as well as the hatch model of the same brand, stands out among the cheapest in the country. Nowadays it is possible to find it for R$ 82,050.00 and with a set of very cool items. It already leaves the dealership with six airbags, stability controls, traction and climbs, split and folding rear seat, on-board computer, dual USB input for charging and electric locks.

