Divinópolis has the first suspected case of ‘monkey pox’

The City Hall of Divinópolis confirmed today (08/03), the notification of the first suspected case of Smallpox, occurred at the Primary Health Care Unit (UAPS) Urban Social Center (CSU).

The sample will be collected tomorrow (4/8) and sent to Funed in Belo Horizonte for laboratory analysis. Even though Funed gives priority to these tests, Semusa still does not know how long it takes for the result to confirm or not the disease. The material was not collected today due to the time it should arrive at Funed/BH.

The patient with suspected disease is 15 years old, male, with no travel history, no history of contact with another suspected person. He is doing well clinically and remains isolated at home, being monitored by the UBS.

The transmission of “Monkey Smallpox” occurs mainly through personal contact with respiratory secretions, skin lesions of infected people or recently contaminated objects. Treatment consists of supportive measures aimed at relieving symptoms, pain and itching, and preventing complications. The vast majority of cases are not serious. The incubation period is usually 6 to 16 days, and can reach 21 days.