Do I need to change SIM cards to use 5G SA and NSA? know more

5G is finally becoming a reality in Brazil: some capitals in the country, including São Paulo, have started to receive the 5G SA (standalone) and 5G NSA (non-standalone), ensuring more power in use. The new offers are capable of reaching speeds in the Gbps range, as long as you are in the coverage area, have a compatible cell phone and an enabled SIM card.

With the arrival of technology, consumers may have doubts about how 5G works. To help customers, operators have already provided information on how to use “pure 5G” and whether to change SIM cards.

Difference between 5G DSS, SA and NSA?

“Real 5G” is available in Brazil in two standards that guarantee speeds around 1 Gbps. While 5G Standalone (SA) uses a dedicated infrastructure and guarantees low latency, the new NSA (non-standalone) version still uses 4G cores, ensuring high speed but lower response time performance.

The new versions of 5G guarantee extremely higher speeds than the 5G DSS, which is already available by operators in Brazil. The standard guarantees support for faster networks than conventional 4G, but using the entire network structure of the previous mobile internet standard.

Despite the advantages of pure 5G, it is important to note that it is not so easy to guarantee full connection speed these days. After all, operators are releasing support for the technology little by little and the quality of the connection varies according to several factors, from connected devices to distance from the antennas.

Will I need to change chips?

Regarding the chip and the change of plan, the situation depends on each operator and the use of technology. While it’s standard that you’ll need a compatible cell phone to take advantage of the novelty, the SIM exchange may vary.

Check out the information released by Vivo, Claro and Tim on the subject.

clear

Users who want to take advantage of Claro’s 5G NSA will not need to change their chip to enjoy the novelty. However, to use 5G SA, which guarantees better latency rates, they will need to replace the chip. It is worth noting that the company calls the offer of both connections 5G+, which can cause even more confusion for users.

Alive

Like Claro, Vivo also offers the new 5G without the need to change the chip, but using the SA version will need to replace the component.

TIM

TIM is allowing the use of 5G SA without the need to change the chip, but it is necessary to have a TIM Black or TIM Black Família plan with a 50 GB internet package, which is free for the first year. To use 5G NSA networks, it is not necessary to change SIM or plan.