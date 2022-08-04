Do I need to change the chip to get 5G?

With the availability of 5G in the regions of Brasília (DF), João Pessoa (PB), Belo Horizonte (MG), Porto Alegre (RS) and the arrival in São Paulo this Thursday (08/04), many users are asking if they will have to change the SIM card to adapt to 5G.
See too: Virus apps on the Play Store! Joker reappeared
We will answer these questions based on the main operators in the country. Remembering that more modern devices are more likely to have access to 5G and Anatel itself recognizes them as qualified.
What are the operators with 5G?
clear
To access Claro’s 5G, it is necessary to have a cell phone compatible with the technology and that already has 4G technology, so the 5G DSS will be accessible, which is a network that simulates and allows sharing the same frequency with 3G and 4G. Now, to access the so-called 5G SA, a version considered more advanced, the exchange will be necessary.
Alive
According to Vivo itself, those who already have the 4G chip can also access the 5G DSS in case of compatibility with the device. In those regions where 5G is already being operational, the connection is instantaneous. Chip swap is only required on 5G SA.
Tim
The same situation also happens with TIM, the devices that are already compatible with the technology can already use this network. There is no need to change the chip, not even to get 5G SA.
What are 5G capable devices?
We have separated a list according to the main brands and recognized by Anatel as valid options for greater connectivity.
Samsung:
- Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Galaxy S21 FE 5G
- Galaxy S21, S21 PLUS and S21 Ultra
- Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Galaxy A13 5G
- Galaxy A22 5G
- Galaxy A23 5G
- Galaxy A32 5G
- Galaxy A52 5G and A52s 5G
- Galaxy A33 5G
- Galaxy A53 5G
- Galaxy A73 5G
- Galaxy M23
- Galaxy M33
- Galaxy M53 5G
- Galaxy M52 5G
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4
- Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra
Apple:
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 mini
- iphone 13 pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro max
- iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Motorola:
- Moto G 5G Plus
- Moto G 5G
- Moto G50 5G
- Moto G71 5G
- Moto G62 5G
- Moto G82 5G
- Moto G100 5G
- Moto G200 5G
- edge
- Edge 30
- Edge 30 Pro
- edge 20
- Edge 20 Lite
Xiaomi:
- Xiaomi 11 Lite 5g
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Poco M3 PRO 5G
- Poco M4 Pro 5g
- Poco X4 Pro 5G
- Redmi 10 5G
- Redmi Note 10 5G
- Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G