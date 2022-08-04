Do I need to change the chip to get 5G?

With the availability of 5G in the regions of Brasília (DF), João Pessoa (PB), Belo Horizonte (MG), Porto Alegre (RS) and the arrival in São Paulo this Thursday (08/04), many users are asking if they will have to change the SIM card to adapt to 5G.

We will answer these questions based on the main operators in the country. Remembering that more modern devices are more likely to have access to 5G and Anatel itself recognizes them as qualified.

What are the operators with 5G?

clear

To access Claro’s 5G, it is necessary to have a cell phone compatible with the technology and that already has 4G technology, so the 5G DSS will be accessible, which is a network that simulates and allows sharing the same frequency with 3G and 4G. Now, to access the so-called 5G SA, a version considered more advanced, the exchange will be necessary.

Alive

According to Vivo itself, those who already have the 4G chip can also access the 5G DSS in case of compatibility with the device. In those regions where 5G is already being operational, the connection is instantaneous. Chip swap is only required on 5G SA.

Tim

The same situation also happens with TIM, the devices that are already compatible with the technology can already use this network. There is no need to change the chip, not even to get 5G SA.

What are 5G capable devices?

We have separated a list according to the main brands and recognized by Anatel as valid options for greater connectivity.

Samsung:

Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Galaxy S21, S21 PLUS and S21 Ultra

Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy A13 5G

Galaxy A22 5G

Galaxy A23 5G

Galaxy A32 5G

Galaxy A52 5G and A52s 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A73 5G

Galaxy M23

Galaxy M33

Galaxy M53 5G

Galaxy M52 5G

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra

Apple:

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 mini

iphone 13 pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro max

iPhone SE (3rd generation)

Motorola:

Moto G 5G Plus

Moto G 5G

Moto G50 5G

Moto G71 5G

Moto G62 5G

Moto G82 5G

Moto G100 5G

Moto G200 5G

edge

Edge 30

Edge 30 Pro

edge 20

Edge 20 Lite

Xiaomi: