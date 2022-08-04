Doctors reveal 7 tips to reduce bad cholesterol







7 expert tips to reduce bad cholesterol Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Cholesterol is seen as the great villain of health, as it is the main factor in cardiovascular diseases and is also related to kidney problems and atherosclerotic disease. However, it is not always about bad cholesterol. “We have, for example, HDL cholesterol, considered the good cholesterol, which, when in excess, is broken down and removed from the body”, explains the nephrologist and intensive care physician, Dr. Caroline Reigada.

“The LDL cholesterol, known as bad cholesterol, can generate the accumulation of fatty plaques in the arteries, preventing or hindering the passage of blood and leading to serious complications, such as stroke or heart attack. , the kidneys can also be compromised, as the arteries are already obstructed by fatty plaques”, adds the specialist.

With today’s lifestyle, high LDL levels are common. According to the Ministry of Health, it is estimated that 40% of Brazilians have the so-called ‘high cholesterol’. The condition should generate alert, as it usually worsens without generating any symptoms. “In some cases, the first manifestation of high cholesterol is an event such as a heart attack or stroke, when it is too late to prevent it”, warns vascular surgeon Dr. Aline Lamaita, member of the Brazilian Society of Angiology and Vascular Surgery.

In addition to being silent, bad cholesterol can cause problems in other organs. The best way to face the disease is always with prevention. “Cholesterol reduction is one of the most important measures to promote overall heart health. Unfortunately, few people understand the essential steps to achieve this goal,” says Dr. Caroline Reigada.

Performing preventive exams regularly is the best way to monitor the progress of cholesterol and health as a whole. “Those who already have cholesterol levels above the recommended should consult a doctor regularly, after all, the intensity of cholesterol control, with the use of medication or just the adoption of a balanced diet, depends on the cardiovascular risk of each individual, varying case by case”, explains Dr. Aline.

However, some other measures can control the levels of bad cholesterol in the body. Check out the expert tips!

Avoid unhealthy fats

Trans and saturated fats should be avoided, as they can favor inflammation in the body and the development of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. “The intake of deep fried foods and fatty meats, for example, should be reduced, as they are not good for circulation, increasing the amount of cholesterol in the arteries and favoring atherosclerosis”, says Dr. Aline Lamaita.

Watch out for too much sugar

According to the vascular surgeon, recent studies point out that carbohydrates and sugar are major agents in increasing cholesterol. “These foods, in excess, can also lead to the development of diabetes and problems such as insulin resistance. Excess sugar causes greater inflammation, with a consequent risk of diabetes – which is the biggest risk factor for chronic kidney disease in the world”, complete Dr. Caroline.

Add good sources of fat to your diet

It is important to emphasize that not all fat is bad. “Olive oil, chestnuts, avocados and fish, for example, are rich in beneficial fats for the body that favor the circulatory system and improve the quality of circulation, decreasing bad cholesterol and increasing good cholesterol”, advises Dr. . Aline.

Salmon, sardines and tuna are also great options, as they are sources of DHA, a substance responsible for lowering bad cholesterol (LDL) levels and increasing healthy cholesterol (HDL).

Include fiber in the diet

Fiber consumption is an excellent option to reduce cholesterol levels. “Foods rich in fiber are able to sequester dietary fat in the intestine, thus decreasing the absorption of cholesterol, fats and sugars”, says Dr. Marcella Garcez, nutritionist and director of the Brazilian Association of Nutrology (ABRAN). She also recommends the intake of oats and citrus fruits, rich sources of fiber and other substances important in controlling cholesterol.

Bet on phytosterols and omega 3

According to Dr. Marcella, there are still other foods that are powerful in controlling cholesterol, especially those rich in phytosterols, such as: olive oil, flaxseed, walnuts, chestnuts, cold water fish, dark chocolate and avocado. “Also bet on foods rich in omega 3, such as salmon and flax and chia seeds, which is responsible for preventing cardiovascular disease, preventing clot formation, decreasing total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol levels and increasing HDL cholesterol levels. “, complete.

do physical exercises

Simple attitudes like climbing stairs, moving more, taking walks and exercising daily help lower cholesterol. “Being active for 30 minutes most days can help lower bad cholesterol and raise good cholesterol,” explains Dr. Caroline.

give up the cigarette

The numerous toxic substances present in cigarettes can oxidize good cholesterol and turn it into bad cholesterol. “With cigarette smoking, cholesterol levels also get out of control, as smoking increases the levels of bad cholesterol and fat in the blood. This causes fatty plaque to build up in the arteries, increasing the risk of heart attacks.” “, warns Dr. Caroline.