Dodi holds Cilene in captivity, but she counterattacks with a letter she wrote revealing everything in case she dies: “it will end up in the newspaper”

In The favorite, Dodi (Murilo Benicio) will end up kidnapping Cilene (Elizângela) at the behest of Flora (Patricia Pillar). On the other hand, the madam will have left a letter with a friend to open in case she disappears. She, in turn, will throw in the thief’s face that if something happens to her, that letter will arrive in the hands of Goncalo (Mauro Mendonca) and both he and Flora will be unmasked.

“If I die, Dodi, you are finished too”, will start Cilene, already in captivity. “I wrote a letter telling you all about you, Flora and Silveirinha (Ary Fontoura). And it’s with the person I trust. If I don’t get home by tomorrow morning, this letter will end up in the paper.”will add the pimp, scaring the villain.

Fearing Cilene’s words, Dodi will call Flora saying that the woman has written a letter. The bitch on the other end of the line will be suspicious: “This could be trouble. Now I don’t know if I believe this piranha. She might be bluffing.”

Then Flora will ask Silveirinha for advice: “Do you think Cilene can be this expert, Silveirinha? To write a letter telling everything about us and leave it for someone else to keep?”, will inquire. The butler will confirm: “Cilene is not stupid”, he will speak, leaving the shrew desperate.

The plot was written by João Emanuel Carneiro (same author of Avenida Brasil), starring Claudia Raia and antagonized by Patrícia Pillar in 197 chapters. The Globo production also featured Mariana Ximenes, Cauã Reymond, Murilo Benício, Carmo Dalla Vecchia, Ary Fontoura and Giulia Gam in the main cast.