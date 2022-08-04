Dynho honors friend with graffiti wall in his mansion

Funker Dynho Alves, 27, showed his followers this afternoon a graffitied wall in the pool area of ​​his home in honor of MC Kevin, who died in May last year and was married to influencer Deolane Bezerra.

“The boy who forgets, will never be forgotten”, wrote Dynho in the caption of the publication, which features the wall graffitied in various angles.

In the drawing, there is an image of MC Kevin with the same phrase that Dynho used in the caption of his publication. In Stories, Dynho also shared the publication and was very emotional when commenting on the subject.

“Guys, check it out, run there, only those who really love this guy will leave their little heart for him. I love you, brother. You’re a f*ck”, says the funkeiro, pointing to the art.

Friendship between Dynho and MC Kevin

Dynho and MC Kevin were close friends until the funkeiro’s death and, before betting on his solo career, he was Kevin’s dancer. At the time of the accident, Dynho was confined to the “Power Couple” and was very emotional when he learned of his friend’s death.

“After I did all the things after the show, I got the news that Kevin passed away. For me, it was a big blow. From my heart. I needed to breathe to be able to speak here properly”, he said at the time.

“If for me, it’s hurting too much, imagine for the family. Man, this was one of the worst days of my life”, added the artist, recalling moments from the beginning of his career, when he danced in Kevin’s presentations.

“In 2015, we played shows together. There I could start to enjoy a little bit of what it was like to be able to eat well, dress well. They gave me the opportunity to work with him. And it was really good.”

Dynho Alves also recalled the support he received from Kevin when he started singing. He says the MC encouraged his dream. “He was very supportive, he didn’t think twice.”