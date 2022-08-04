Emergency Aid 2022: CAIXA confirms payment of up to BRL 3,000

Currently, the Federal Government is releasing the retroactive installments of the emergency aid to single fathers who are heads of single-parent families, who, unlike single mothers in the same situation, did not receive the double quotas of the program during its duration.

O Emergency Aid was closed in October 2021 and contemplated millions of Brazilians in a situation of vulnerability during the pandemic. During the first payments – between April and August 2020 -, only the heads of families received the double installment of R$ 1,200.

At the time, the president of the republic, Jair Bolsonaro, had vetoed a proposal that extended the receipt of double quotas to single parents. However, last year, the National Congress overturned this veto, making the current transfers viable.

Who can receive retroactive Emergency Aid?

Those who meet the following requirements can receive the values:

Being a male head of a single parent family;

Be registered in CadÚnico until April 2, 2020;

Not having a spouse or partner;

Have registered for Emergency Aid through digital platforms by July 2, 2020, the deadline for registering for the program;

Be registered as a “Responsible Family Member”;

Have received a simple quota of Emergency Aid;

Having people under the age of 18 in the family.

How do you know if I will receive Emergency Aid in 2022?

The consultation must be carried out through the Dataprev website, using the Gov.br login.

Fill in the field with your Individual Taxpayer ID (CPF); With your full name; and With your mother’s full name (or select the “unknown mother” option); Enter your date of birth in the requested field; Select reCAPTCHA to prove you are human; Click on “SEND”.

What is the amount of retroactive Emergency Aid?

The amount can vary from BRL 600 to BRL 3 thousand, depending on the month in which you were admitted to the program:

Who received 5 simple installments of the emergency aid may receive another R$ 3,000.00;

may receive another R$ 3,000.00; Those who started receiving in May 2020 are entitled to R$ 2,400.00;

Those who received it from the following months will be entitled to the values ​​below:

June 2020 – BRL 1,800.00;

July 2020 – BRL 1,200.00;

August 2020 – BRL 600.00.

Who gets the new payments?

The new installments are being granted to male family providers enrolled in CadÚnico until April 2, 2020. In addition, the program must have been registered on digital platforms by July 2, 2020.

However, the Ministry of Citizenship will still analyze the payment condition according to the profile of the beneficiary group. In practice, the folder will check:

If the single parent is registered as a Responsible Family Member;

If you received a single share from the emergency aid between April and August 2020;

between April and August 2020; If you do not have a spouse or partner; and

If there is at least one person under the age of 18 in the family.