End of Oi’s soap opera (OIBR3)? Public Prosecutor agrees with the end of the Judicial Reorganization

The Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro (MP-RJ) issued an opinion on the end of the group’s judicial reorganization Hey (OIBR3). The public body agreed with the end of the process, but also highlighted some reservations.

The end of the process of Oi’s judicial recovery is subject to the evaluation of technical factors by the judge of the State Court of Justice, Fernando Viana, who is responsible for the case of the telephone company.

Judge Fernando Viana may assess these technical issues later this week, which could lead to a decision on the end of Oi’s judicial reorganization process.

If the final details are seen by the judge later this week, there is a possibility that by next week the final sentence on the case will be released. With this, Oi has the chance to come out of its judicial recovery by mid-August.

Around 1:43 pm this Wednesday (3), the papers of OIBR3 were up 4.17%, quoted at R$0.50, while the ticker OIBR4 had an appreciation of 2.06%, at R$ 0.99.

Public Prosecutor’s Office on Oi

The opinion of the MP-RJ on the closing of Oi’s judicial reorganization was issued in July. Despite agreeing with the end of the process, the state Public Ministry placed some reservations.

The agency said at the time that it had not received any questions from creditors in relation to the final report of the judicial administrator, the AJ Wald office, according to information from the Telesíntese portal.

In addition, it was highlighted that the AJ Wald office had delivered the list of creditors that had been contemplated so far.

Due to the absence of complaints, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rio de Janeiro said that it “does not oppose the decision to close the process”.

One of the reservations raised by the MP-RJ is the sale of the satellite subscription TV (DTH) operation to Sky Brasil. Another observation was about the payment of small creditors.

What were the reservations made by the Public Prosecutor’s Office to Oi?

Regarding the sale of the DTH customer base to Sky, the Public Ministry needed to carry out a deeper analysis.

In this case, Oi was requesting that it be able to carry out the sale directly to Sky, since it was the only one interested in the purchase operation. However, in cases of companies that are undergoing judicial reorganization, the requirement is that this type of sale be made through auction.

As Sky was the only interested party, Oi was justifying the direct sale order, without the need to carry out the judicial auction.

In order to better analyze the case, the MP-RJ asked Oi to make a report by an independent auditor, in addition to requesting more relevant information from the Banco BTG Pactuala company hired by the telephone operator to look for more interested parties in this acquisition.

To buy the assets of Oi, Sky would have offered R$ 786 million, as indicated in the documents received by the MP.

After a more in-depth analysis of the case and how the current legislation was applicable to Oi’s judicial reorganization context, the MP concluded that it could allow the direct sale of the assets to Sky, provided there was no opposition from the creditors.

It is important to remember that the legislation in force for companies undergoing judicial reorganization changed during the Oi process. The new rule started to allow the direct sale of assets of companies that were in this situation.

Despite this, the MP placed the reservation that BTG Pactual (BPAC11) must fully describe this competitive process, in addition to formally declaring that it did not find other interested parties in these Oi’s assets beyond Sky.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office adds that “given this requirement and considering that the legislative changes took place during the course of the present case, the Public Prosecutor’s Office does not oppose the request for authorization for the sale of said assets”.

Feasibility of paying creditors can be decisive for the end of judicial recovery

Before the end of Oi’s judicial recoverythe MP-RJ also requested that the company bring a forecast on the payment of bankruptcy credits, which are outstanding debts of the company since the period in which the RJ process began.

In addition, the state agency also asked for a communication campaign to be carried out so that small creditors could be reassured. These, in turn, have triggered the MP to show fears about the sale of assets, as well as the delay in receiving the credits.

Finally, the judge responsible for Oi’s judicial reorganization case, Fernando Viana, responded to the MP’s opinion, requesting that the telephone company provide a report that can prove the financial viability to pay these creditors in the next three years.

The deadline for submitting this report from the Hey is 15 days, counted from the date of the judge’s determination, held on July 27, 2022.