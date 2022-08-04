End of the mystery: here is the Fiat Fastback 2023, the ‘SUV coupe’ of the Pulse

Exactly two weeks after showing the first image of the new Fastback, Fiat closed the mystery and completely showed its SUV coupe. Based on Pulse, the model will be a more refined alternative and will be released between September and October, when more details will be released.

Subscribe to Quatro Rodas from R$9.90

As expected and advanced by the teaser from days ago, the Fastback’s front is practically the same as the Pulse Abarth, with vertical side openings and full-LED headlights. The difference is for the grille, finished in glossy black, but without the extra intakes of the sporty version.

The rear, the angle of greatest expectation, has tapered taillights that invade the trunk lid and are fully illuminated by LEDs. The drop of the roof of a coupe and the built-in airfoil give the model an air of sportiness. The rear door handles, unlike imagined, are in a conventional position, on the doors. The wheels are also unique.

Despite an obvious competition with the Volkswagen Nivus for appearance, engine and dimensions (except for the trunk, which should exceed 525 liters, against the rival’s 415), the Fastback will fight with the T-Cross in prices. That’s because it should start at approximately R$ 140,000, above the amount charged by the Nivus Highline and below the T-Cross Comfortline.

Continues after advertising

This should happen due to the level of finish and technology of Fiat’s SUV coupe, expected to have a digital instrument panel, 8.4 and 10.1-inch options for the multimedia center, automatic parking brake and auto-hold function, as in the Compass The last two items are not present on Pulse or even on Toro, which already exceeds R$ 215,000.

Share this article via:

In terms of finish, the Fastback will follow some changes from the Pulse Abarth, with superior quality coatings, such as the rubberized material that should appear on the doors and the glossy black surface on the center console – which also gains two new cup holders.

Only turbo engine for now

Unlike the Pulse, the Fastback will not have entry-level versions with the 1.3-liter naturally aspirated engine – hence one of the reasons for the higher prices. For now, it will only be equipped with the 1.0-liter turbo engine with up to 130 hp, coupled with the CVT-type automatic transmission.

Subscribe to the QUATRO RODAS newsletters and stay well informed about the automotive universe with what you most like and need to know. register here to receive our newsletter Registration successfully Complete! You will receive our newsletter every Thursday morning.

Between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024, the coupe SUV will win the Abarth brand and, with it, the 1.3 turbo engine of up to 185 hp from the Compass. It will be the same configuration as the Pulse Abarth, which debuts in the last quarter of 2022. For 2024, the Fastback will also have a hybrid engine.

Continues after advertising