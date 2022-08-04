Entrepreneurship Is a Way Out for Income and Employment Generation

The founder and chairman of XP’s board of directors, Guilherme Benchimol, stated that the way to generate more income and employment in Brazil is with an increase in the number of entrepreneurs. Benchimol participates in Expert XP, an event organized by the XP group that takes place today and tomorrow at São Paulo Expo, an event center in São Paulo.

“There are 23 million entrepreneurs in Brazil, which employ 50 million Brazilians. If we want to generate employment and income, there is no other way, it is to build more entrepreneurs. They will compete with each other, generate deflation, innovation, tax collection and, with this, the country gets better”, says Benchimol.

For him, Brazilians cannot be “victimists”.

“We have many ills in Brazil, but we cannot be victims. We have to be excellent [para buscar transformação]”, he says.

Employees can work from anywhere

Thiago Maffra, XP’s CEO, says that today the company operates with the “anywhere office” model, which means that the company’s professionals can work from anywhere.

“Half of the 6,500 XP employees no longer live in the state of São Paulo, they are spread across Brazil. Thus, we have access to an increasingly qualified workforce that is not in the Southeast axis”, he says.

Expert XP has been held annually since 2011. This year, the event takes place at São Paulo Expo, in São Paulo, after two virtual editions due to the pandemic. The event is expected to receive 15,000 people a day.