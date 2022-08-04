Ethanol price drops in 23 Brazilian states

The average price of ethanol hydrated retreated in 23 states last week. Data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) also show that there was an increase only in Alagoas, Maranhão and Mato Grosso.

The drop was 25.46% at the stations surveyed, from R$4,320 to R$4,210 per liter. In São Paulo, the largest biofuel producing state, the reduction was 2.72% (from R$ 4,050 to R$ 3,940 per liter).

The biggest percentage drop in the last week occurred in Minas Gerais, where ethanol went from R$ 4,470 to R$ 4,230 a liter (6.37% cheaper).

The minimum price found by the agency was R$ 3.45 a liter, at a gas station in São Paulo. The maximum price was R$ 6.99 a liter, practiced in Alagoas and Rio Grande do Sul.

São Paulo also has the lowest average price in the state, at R$3.94 a liter. At the other end is Amapá, which has the highest average price in the state (R$ 5.95 a liter).

The average value of ethanol accumulates a drop of 13.61% in the country compared to the previous month. The most significant decline was seen in Bahia, with 17.15%.

parity with gasoline

Ethanol continues to be more advantageous than gasoline in only two states: Mato Grosso and São Paulo. The calculation considers that the price of biofuel must be equivalent to up to 70% of the cost derived from oil to be worth supplying with it.

The parity in São Paulo is at the limit of 69.73%, while in Mato Grosso it reaches 68.22%. On average for the country, the parity of ethanol in relation to gasoline is 73.34%.