Ever heard about the speed game? App guarantees up to R$ 100.00 per DAY, check it out

Do you know the WalkingJoy app? Those who usually follow the channels of youtubers specialized in micro-task apps and income generation platforms, have probably heard of the news. According to influencers, the speed game is paying up to R$100 a day. To make money, users (supposedly) need to lead a healthier lifestyle. Sounds promising, right? But is the platform reliable?

Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, micro-task apps have become a true phenomenon among Brazilians. Along with these apps, virtual scams have also proliferated. Therefore, numerous game and activity applications hide pyramid schemes and digital fraud. Would that be the case for WalkingJoy? We explain below everything you need to know about the platform: how it works, how users can earn money and their trust level.

WalkingJoy – Meet the speed game

WalkingJoy is an M2E style app. The expression, for those who don’t know, means “move to profit”. With the same premise as platforms like Step GO and SweatCoin, the application provides rewards for users who do physical exercises. The app only works on phones with the Android operating system. Therefore, it must be downloaded from the Google Play platform. Currently, about 1 million people have already downloaded WalkingJoy from the Play Store. Therefore, the application is quite popular.

How to make money on WalkingJoy? Is it possible to earn R$100 a day?

To earn money on WalkingJoy, there is no secret: users need to walk or run. Using an internal pedometer, the application counts the number of steps and the distance covered by each subscriber. For each KM, users receive a specific amount of points, which can eventually be exchanged for cash payments and other types of virtual rewards.

The promise of “R$ 100 per day”, made by Brazilian youtubers, is completely fraudulent. Obviously, it is not possible to earn BRL 100 a day with the app. The affirmative only serves to draw the attention of followers and convince them to register on the platform through the invitation link. In addition, WalkingJoy is an international app. Therefore, payments are made in dollars and gift cards. Therefore, it is not possible to “withdraw on time”.

WalkingJoy worth it? Does speed game really pay?

WalkingJoy’s premise is quite interesting. After all, who wouldn’t want to earn money by leading a healthier lifestyle? Unfortunately, Play Store reviews reveal that WalkingJoy is not worth it. In the comments, users claim that it is almost impossible to reach the minimum withdrawal amount. A lot of people also complain about misleading advertisements, bugs, crashes, instability and problems with rewards. Check out some reports below and draw your own conclusions.

“The app has a good idea, but the execution is terrible. Higher value bonuses cannot be redeemed, as the button to watch the advertisement is disabled. I can’t get the rewards for the steps taken, that is: what would take me 1 week to achieve, it will take me more than a month. I do not recommend.” – Garcine.

“Liar application, full of bugs and does not work at all, and the score for withdrawing the minimum amount is very high. and they only give cents for running the app and the amounts in reais to withdraw are false.” – Robson.

“It’s not true that the more we walk, we get paid, so when you get close to the withdrawal amount, the app stops working, it crashes, it doesn’t open, you can’t redeem or get the coins, pure deception, it’s nothing that speaks in the advertising!” – Daniele Souza.

If you still want to download the app and try your luck on the platform, the download is available at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.walkingjoy.fitness. That way, you don’t have to use the registration link that youtubers share.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps or games. Always research before downloading or accessing any platform on your mobile.