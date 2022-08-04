Ex-BBB Aline Gotschalg reports thyroid cancer and warns: “Take care”

Former BBB Aline Gotschalg revealed on her Instagram that she faced thyroid cancer. She gave details about the discovery of the disease in the caption of photos at the hospital, before telling that she is “going home” this Wednesday (3/8).

“Thyroid cancer. Receiving this diagnosis was not easy. I was very scared and I confess that it was difficult days here. But now, I’m just gratitude! I lived an experience that justifies my faith and I couldn’t help but share it with you”, she began.

Then, Aline stated that she had never had a thyroid exam, and gave details of how she discovered the cancer: “I had never had an ultrasound exam of the thyroid before and I heard a voice (how can I not believe that we have our Guardian Angel? ) to perform it along with all my other periodic exams, very important for preventive control of diseases, especially the silent ones.”

“And that’s when we discovered a malignant thyroid tumor. I am grateful that I discovered it early. Early diagnosis saves lives. Thyroid cancer is a disease that is often silent and affects three times more women than men, especially those between 20 and 65 years old”, added the former BBB, warning fans about the importance of prevention.

“Therefore, I would like to leave here an alert for all of you to take care of yourselves. Do periodic exams and always be mindful of your health! This was yet another trial of God in my life,” she said.

“I had to experience everything, understand and strengthen myself first before sharing it with you. I hope you understand me. This was the moment I most wanted in recent times. I am alive and healed,” she finished.