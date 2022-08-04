Ex-BBB Aline Gotschalg reveals thyroid cancer: “I was very afraid”







Former BBB Aline Gotschalg warned of the importance of early diagnosis of the disease Photo: Reproduction / Instagram: @alinegotschalg

The ex-BBB Aline Gotschalg, who participated in the 15th edition of the TV Globo program, used social networks to reveal that he had been treated for thyroid cancer. In a post published on Wednesday, 3, the influencer said that she had a malignant tumor and that, after treatment, she is cured.

“Receiving this diagnosis was not easy. I was very afraid and I confess that these were difficult days here,” he explained.

The diagnosis of the disease was unexpected, as she decided to include a thyroid ultrasound in her routine exams for the first time. The initiative was essential to the success of the treatment, she said.

“I had never had a thyroid ultrasound exam before and I heard a voice (how can I not believe we have our guardian angel?) to perform it, along with all my other periodic exams, very important for preventive disease control, especially the quieter ones. And that’s when we discovered a malignant thyroid tumor”, detailed Aline.

The influencer classified this moment as a “ordeal from God” in her life, but reinforced the importance of carrying out periodic exams.

“Thyroid cancer is a disease that is often silent and affects three times more women than men, especially those between 20 and 65 years old,” he warned.

Aline is married to former BBB Fernando Medeiros, with whom she had a son, Lucca.

