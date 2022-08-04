Fábio Porchat says he kissed Dani Calabresa ‘vomited’ in ‘O Palestrante’

Best friends in real life, the first love experience between Fábio Porchat and Dani Calabresa in theaters was not just flowers. During the filming of the comedy “The Speaker”, in which they live a romantic couple, the actor had to kiss the actress “vomited” due to gastroenteritis that attacked her and led the production to pause recording for a day.

“Kissing the vomited Dani was the biggest madness I committed in the film”, reveals Fábio Porchat in an interview with GLMRM. “She started to feel so bad that she had to film with garbage next to her for three days,” adds the comedian about the – not pleasant – situation of the colleague.

“We had to postpone and cancel the recording for a day. As Dani started to feel sick, there was a scene in which she recorded alone so that I could record with her later”, says Porchat. Dani, on the other hand, recalls: “I turned green. At the time, I couldn’t even put on makeup to hide my appearance.”

between four walls

Another challenge for the best friends, who met in 2007, was to record the sex scene. Even though it was short, it had to be re-recorded several times because of how much they laughed. “We would talk, we would kiss and we would enter the room making out”, recall the actors about staging a sex.

In the scene, which lasts for about seconds, the film’s supporting actors make fun of Denise, a character from Calabresa, thinking that she is suffering in a room, but, in fact, she is having fun with her partner Guilherme, Porchat’s character.

“In the edit, we saw that it was funnier when they said: ‘Poor thing, she must be suffering in her room’, when, in fact, she was having sex. So, all in the name of comedy. If it’s better to cut the scene to be funny, we cut it”, says the actor.

role of humor

“O Palestrante”, which premieres this Thursday (4), follows Guilherme, a man who was fired from work on the same day of the divorce. He gets his job back, but decides to impersonate a motivational speaker named Marcelo to live the craziest experience of his life. In these, he meets Denise and falls in love.

“This film is to laugh together in the cinema and forget a little of the problems. In the end, comedy also has that function. People have to laugh. Laugh for what? To say that you can be happy a little bit”, concludes Porchat about the role of humor.

