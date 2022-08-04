Fabiula Nascimento poses breastfeeding the twins with Emílio

Fabiula Nascimento shows special moment with the twins

The actress Fabiula Nascimento and her husband, the actor Emílio Dantas, emerged at a very special time with their children. The couple of actors are proud parents of the six-month-old twins Roque and Raul. Together since 2017, the couple enchants their followers by showing family moments.

In order to fulfill their dream of being parents, Emílio and Fabiula Nascimento opted to undergo the in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedure, after a year of trying naturally. The actress froze her eggs at the age of 35, just before she met her current husband. But she didn’t realize her wish to be a mother until she was 42 years old.

On the afternoon of this Monday (01), the famous published a beautiful record of the twins. In the images, Fabiula Nascimento appears next to her husband with the babies on her lap, while posing for a photo with friends. Among them were actor and friend of the couple Roger Gobeth and his wife, television producer Samantha Santos. The couple came with their daughter, little Morena, two years old.

In the photo, you can see friends celebrating a little party together with the children. In another click shared on social networks, Fabiula Nascimento appears to show a “real motherhood” moment. The famous appeared in a photo in which she is sitting on the floor juggling to breastfeed one of the twins, while caressing the other.

In the caption of the publication, the first-time mom explains the importance of being able to breastfeed her babies. “Being able to breastfeed is a gift. The daily exchange of love and intimacy excites me. I am food. Let’s follow the exchange my boys”, she melted.

The beautiful photograph enchanted netizens who quickly left several messages of affection for the trio. “Too beautiful,” wrote one fan. “Breastfeeding is one of the delights of motherhood, I don’t think about taking it off, I love my little one’s eyes of love when breastfeeding, we are food with vitamins”, said a follower. And yet a third concluded: “Beautiful moment of pure love”.

