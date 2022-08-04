Fake Corinthians shirt ‘wins’ portal watermark and goes viral; understand

An alleged Corinthians third uniform, disclosed by various profiles on social networks over the last week, is already being marketed on unofficial platforms. One of them even committed a gaffe that went viral among Timão fans throughout this Wednesday.

A website of Chinese origin, specializing in football shirts, was inspired by the model leaked on social networks to start selling it even before it was made official. The inspiration, however, was based on an image with a profile watermark Sccp Newsof twitterwhich did not go unnoticed in the final print – see in the image below.

Playback / Internet

The t-shirt sells for between R$70 and R$95. The cost varies according to the dollar exchange rate and the possibility of customizing the uniform, using the font for Corinthians shirts I and II.

O Sccp News It has 288,000 followers on social networks and focuses on disseminating news involving Corinthians’ day-to-day activities. The watermark used in the image, in its most common use, serves to authenticate the published image and prevent its reproduction without credit to the author.

The supposed model that circulates on social networks is white, with Japanese inscriptions all over the shirt, as references to the World title won by Corinthians in 2012. As verified by the My Helmthe leaked model resembles what will be released, but has differences.

