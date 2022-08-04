Fan returns necklace ripped from Gusttavo Lima’s neck at show: ‘I wasn’t feeling well’ – Entertainment

The fan who took the necklace from Gusttavo Lima during a show in São Luiz, in Maranhão, he returned the object.

The news was shared by broadcaster and presenter Karol Sampaio, who received the object to deliver to the countryman.

According to her, the fan was embarrassed by what happened, as she claimed she had no intention of ripping the necklace off the artist’s neck. She said she just wished she’d given him a hug.

With the virality of the video in which everything happens, the person, who did not want to be identified, was even more embarrassed. So she went to Karol for help.

“Here, guys, is Gusttavo Lima’s necklace. The girl gave it to me, I managed to meet her at the end of the afternoon and then I’m going to leave it with a boy from Gusttavo Lima’s team. The girl really wanted to deliver, she really wanted me to help her”, explained Karol, with the necklace already in hand.





The presenter also showed an excerpt from an audio exchange with the fan: “I was really the one who pulled the necklace. At that time I was very nervous, I don’t know if I let go or if it fell out of my hand. Then I said to him: ‘ Sorry, sorry’. He saw that something had come out of his body.”

Karol managed to deliver the necklace to an employee of the sertanejo’s team: “Case closed. That’s it, closed. If this necklace has any affective value, something like that for him, we don’t know. The important thing was that we managed to help girl to deliver it. She wasn’t feeling well with that necklace and the whole situation. It all worked out, thank goodness.

She also left a reflection for those who thought the fan had stolen the necklace: “Stop seeing everything with malice, making these prejudgments, sometimes it has nothing to do with it”.

In the report below, you can see the moment when the singer’s necklace is ripped off.



