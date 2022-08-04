Far Cry 6 will be free to play on consoles and PC over the weekend | Action games

The game’s story puts the player in the role of guerrilla Dani Rojas, who can be a male or female, as he tries to free his country Yara from the rule of dictator Antón Castillo, played by actor Giancarlo Esposito. Yara’s open world is based on real locations such as Cuba and other Caribbean islands, with forested areas, which are already common in the Far Cry series, as well as more urban locations. The campaign can be played alone or with a friend in online co-op multiplayer.

During the free period, some game DLCs will be released for all users. These include missions based on the Netflix series Stranger Things, which will take the player to the Upside Down, content based on the Rambo film franchise, and a cameo from actor Danny Trejo with his own side missions. However, it is worth mentioning that to access the DLC with the villains from previous chapters, Vaas, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed, you must purchase the game’s season pass separately.