Fernanda Souza comments on coincidence with ex Thiaguinho and declares: “We are very happy”

The actress Fernanda Souza, who has a new program on a streaming platform, decided to know the curiosities of her fans and decided to open the question box on Instagram. This Tuesday (2), she replied to her followers about and an internet user noticed a coincidence between her and the singer Thiaguinho, her ex-husband, now the boyfriend of ex-BBB Carol Peixinho.

It is because the premiere date of the actress’s new program is the same as that of Thiaguinho’s special program, which airs on TV Globo: ”Same day as the special Thiago André and my birthday. Fê, send me congratulations”, said the fan, who took the moment to make the request. The presenter immediately replied: “Yes! We are very happy with this coincidence! And congratulations to you too! Happy return to the sun”, said Fernandinha.

Fernanda Souza and singer Thiaguinho maintain friendship after the end of the love relationship that lasted eight years, the last four as married. In October 2019, through the social networks of both, they announced the separation. “The reason for the decision is that we realize that our relationship has turned into a beautiful friendship. In our case, it was a natural process, with a lot of maturity and love”, they said.

In February this year, the pagodeiro announced his relationship with ex-BBB Carol Peixinho and the new couple received the “blessing” from the actress. Last month, the singer celebrated with his followers the new conquest of his girlfriend. Carol Peixinho debuted a travel program that is presented weekly: “Watch it, don’t miss it every Wednesday at 8 pm”, he warned.