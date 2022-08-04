FGTS PROFIT: See how to check payment

Profit deposits FGTS were completed last week by the Federal Savings Bankfor a total of 106.7 thousand workers. the amount of BRL 13.2 billion was distributed among citizens who had Guarantee Fund accounts with available balance until December 31, 2021.

The transfer of profit was authorized by the FGTS Board of Trustees. The Fund’s return is fixed at 3% per annum. However, the distribution of amounts to workers has been allowed since 2017, which allows them to receive part of the profitability and application of the Referential Rate (TR).

The fund’s profit consists of the distribution of amounts invested in housing, sanitation, infrastructure and health. This time, they received the workers who had a FGTS with balance on 12/31/2021.

It is worth noting that the greater the balance of the account linked to the background, the more the citizen can receive. The calculation of the amount to be received from the profit is simple, the worker only needs to multiply the balance of each account in his name, on December 31 of last year, by 0.02748761. In practice, the amount of BRL 27.49 was released for every BRL 1,000 of balance available in the worker’s account.

How to check the value of the FGTS Profit?

The consultation of the statement of the amount deposited can be carried out through the application or website FGTSat a Caixa branch or through the financial institution’s Call Center, at 0800-726-0101.

How to consult through the app

Install the FGTS application and log in using your CPF and password;

After accessing the main page of the application, select the option “Payment statement”;

Check all the deposits that have been made to your account in the last few months, the most recent balance should be described as “profit”.

How to withdraw profit amount?

Something important to mention is that the amount paid from the profit of the FGTS is not transferred directly to the accounts linked to the fund. For this reason, workers can only withdraw according to the traditional modalities of the program, which are:

Anniversary withdrawal;

Unjustified dismissal by the employer;

Termination by agreement between employer and employee;

To buy your own home;

To complement payment for property purchased through a consortium;

To complement payment for financed property (by the SFH — Housing Financial System);

Termination for termination of a fixed-term contract;

By closing the company: valid in case of partial or total extinction of the company or establishment;

Termination for mutual fault (employer and employee) or force majeure (if the company is hit by fire or flood, for example);

Termination by retirement;

In the event of natural disasters, such as floods or windstorms;

If a self-employed worker, employed through a class entity, is suspended for a period equal to or greater than 90 days;

For workers who are 70 years old or older;

Workers or dependents with HIV;

Workers or dependents diagnosed with cancer;

Workers or dependents who are terminally ill because of a serious illness;

Employees who stay three years in a row or more without working with a formal contract;

In case of death of the worker, dependents and heirs legally recognized, can make the withdrawal.