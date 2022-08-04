Fiat Fastback has first official photos revealed

After releasing several teasers, Fiat finally revealed the first images of the Fastback, which will be released in September or October this year. It is the second SUV that the Italian brand will offer in Brazil, after the Pulse: in relation to it, the new model will be bigger and also more expensive.

In fact, the Fastback is a derivative of the Fiat Pulse: both share not only the platform, but also some body parts, such as fenders, hood and front doors. The new SUV, however, is longer, thanks to the lengthening of the rear overhang. Therefore, it is expected that it will have a larger trunk, although no technical information has been revealed so far.

When developing this larger body, Fiat designers created a very sloping, fastback-style rear window: that’s exactly where the model’s name comes from. The manufacturer claims that it is a more compact SUV Coupé, along the lines of the Volkswagen Nivus.

What do we already know about the Fiat Fastback?

In addition to the sharp drop of the rear window, the rear draws attention due to the sharp taillights

The little information revealed by Fiat confirms that the Fastback will offer Full-LED headlights. This lighting technology is also present in the taillights, which have a horizontal and tapered shape, unlike all other vehicles in the manufacturer’s current range.

To compete at a slightly higher level than the Pulse, the Fiat Fastback should not offer a naturally aspirated 1.3-liter engine, nor a manual transmission. The SUV will hit the market only with a 1.0-litre turbo, capable of developing up to 130hp of power and 20.4kgfm of torque, always associated with a CVT-type automatic gearbox with seven simulated gears.

It is worth remembering that Fiat has already presented the Abarth version of the Pulse, which has a 1.3 turbo engine with up to 185hp and torque of 27.5kgfm. This mechanic is expected to make its way to the Fastback, but it is still unclear whether it will also have this sporty option. What is certain is that the new SUV will have exclusive equipment in relation to the smaller “brother”.

