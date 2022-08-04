Fiat Fastback shows up for the national market

Published through social networks and later through a press release, the Fiat Fastback appears on the national market as the Italian brand’s first coupe-style crossover.

Naturally positioned above the Fiat Pulse, the Fastback is presented in a compact body and this is directly related to its close relative, the Fiat Cronos.

Duly modeled on the MLA platform of the Pulse, the Argo variant in SUV form, the Fastback now seems like a hint of what might happen in the future with the Argentine sedan, but let’s go to the 376.

As expected, the front is very expressive with Pulse full LED headlights and an upper grille with the same frame as the smaller brother, however, with a differentiated grille, with elements imitating scales.

With the Fiat flag and the dark brand logo, it adds a new bumper with real air inlets at the ends, which are vertical, while the base of the protector has a continuous grid.

Here are the LED fog lights, reinforcing the Fiat Fastback’s lighting proposal and its importance in the brand’s portfolio.

With domed black wheel skirts, as well as door guards and side skirts, the Fastback wants to convey its focus on adventure, while the Cronos’ rear doors help with the roof drop over the rear.

The advancement of the C-pillars and the small deflection on the lid create the fluidity that Fiat wanted, expanding the size of the crossover and its luggage compartment, which certainly has more than 450 liters.

With exclusive LED taillights, reminiscent of a BMW with a similar proposal, the Fiat Fastback purposely added a pronounced bumper in the search for a length.

This, without a doubt, is a repositioning in relation to Cronos and greater distance from Pulse.

With no interior revealed, the Fiat Fastback should arrive with 1.0 Turbo engines up to 130 horsepower and 1.3 Turbo engines with up to 185 horsepower, as well as CVT and six-speed automatic gearboxes.

A Fastback Abarth variant is also expected, which will add more excitement to Fiat’s SUV coupe.