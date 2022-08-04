Find out which phones are compatible with 5G SA in Brazil (so far)

Pure 5G, or SA (standalone) arrived this week in São Paulo and other cities, but how do you know if your device will be compatible with these networks? Well, if it’s from Samsung, the chance is higher, as the company has 14 5G SA compatible models launched in Brazil.

Other companies that are betting on the new connectivity differential are Motorola, with 6 devices compatible with 5G SA in Brazil, and Xiaomi, with 8 models, three of them from the Poco brand, two Redmi and three with their own brand. In addition, Asus has 4 models compatible with 5G SA networks already launched here.

It is worth mentioning that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 lines, in addition to the 3rd generation iPhone SE, are also compatible with 5G SA abroad, but in Brazil, they still depend on an update to work. The reason is that the company is still doing validations and tests so that the devices can access these networks with good performance.

Check out the list below and see if your smartphone is included.

Samsung leads in number of 5G SA devices in Brazil

Z Fold 3 5G and Z Flip 3 5G

S21 5G, S21+ 5G and S21 Ultra 5G

S22 5G, S22+ 5G and S22 Ultra 5G

S21 FE

A52s 5G, A73 5G, A53 5G, A33 5G and M53 5G

Motorola

edge 20

Edge 30 and Edge 30 Pro 5G

Moto G200 5G, Moto G62 and Moto G82

Xiaomi (including Poco and Redmi)

Poco M3 Pro 5G, M4 Pro 5G and X4 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G and Note 11 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi 12 and 12 Lite

Asus

ROG Phone 5, ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro

Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip

In addition to the companies mentioned, two others also have a single model each of devices compatible with 5G SA in Brazil.

Nokia / HMD Global

infinix

Image: Jevanto Productions (Shutterstock)

