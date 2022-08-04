Fiocruz confirms first case of monkeypox in Piauí; patient is 46 years old

Photo: Renato Andrade/Cidadeverde

The Fiocruz Institute confirmed the first case of monkeypox (monkeypox) in Piauí. The patient is a 46-year-old man from Batalha, 163 km from Teresina. Currently, five cases are being investigated by Sesapi.

The confirmation was made on Wednesday (3) by the superintendent of Health Care and Municipalities of Sesapi, Herlon Guimarães, during a press conference, after an examination carried out by Fiocruz, in Rio de Janeiro, testing positive. The man had contact with another person who had traveled abroad.

“This patient had contact with people from abroad. He had all the characteristic symptoms of the disease: fever, muscle pain, headaches and the presence of lesions, which is the main characteristic of the disease. The patient was evaluated, blood was collected and now the result is finally out,” said superintendent Herlon Guimarães.

The patient showed the first symptoms on July 3 and, according to the superintendent, has already completed the period of 21 days of isolation. “It is already in normal life. No sequel”, added the superintendent.

investigated cases

The Piauí Health Department (Sesapi) was investigating six suspected cases of monkeypox, now there are five monitored cases in Parnaíba, União, Esperantina, Curralinhos and Hugo Napoleão, which are being monitored by health authorities.

Of the five cases that are still under investigation, only one patient is in a serious condition. This is a 60-year-old man who lives on the streets in the city of Parnaíba. The other suspected patients are in isolation and out of risk.

“It is important to tell the entire population that we should not panic. This is a disease that has a very low mortality rate. What we need is to strengthen prevention. And in the case of Monkeypox, we draw attention to hygiene”, added the superintendent.

Symptoms

The initial symptoms of monkeypox are mainly body aches, fever, malaise and tiredness. Then, the disease progresses to a condition in which blister-shaped lesions appear on the body.

The main form of transmission of the virus is through direct contact with these wounds. It is also possible to become infected by respiratory droplets, but in these cases, long and close contact with the patient is necessary.

For those who show symptoms of the disease, Sesapi has surveillance centers in hospitals, which assist in collecting material for laboratory analysis and also providing information on the isolation of infected patients.

Flash Nathaniel Lima

[email protected]