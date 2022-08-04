Flamengo does not give up and Wallace arrives in Brazil this Thursday

Flamengo is no joke in the ball market. After losing Willian Arão, sold to Fenerbahçe, and Andreas Pereira, who returned to England, the red-black leaders opened their coffers. That’s because even after announcing Pulgar, Varela, Vidal, Cebolinha, and closing with Oscar, Flamengo still insists on one more signing: Wallace, a former player of the Brazilian team.

The midfielder has been in the club’s sights for months, and negotiations began even before the transfer window opened. Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel, responsible for the signings of Mais Querido, settled the contractual bases with Walace, who wants to come to Flamengo. But since then the problem has been the release of Udinese.

Several meetings took place between leaders of Flamengo and the Italian team, but the values ​​were still distant. Udinese asked for around 8 million euros, while Rubro-Negro made proposals of 4 and 4.5 million, both rejected. The negotiation cooled down, while the team from Rio announced the midfielder Pulgar, left Wallace in a water bath, waiting for an action from the Italians.

But according to GE, Wallace arrives in Brazil this Thursday (04) to meet his children who were born, and Flamengo will still insist on hiring the 27-year-old player. The board will try to approach the values ​​requested by Udinese, adding possible bonuses. If all goes well, the player doesn’t even return to Italy.

Ball market: in addition to Wallace, Flamengo is close to announcing Oscar

While negotiating the signing of Wallace, Flamengo is also very close to announcing the arrival of Oscar, a former Chelsea midfielder and the Brazilian national team. The ace has already said goodbye to his Chinese club, and will play for Flamengo.

The deal was informed by Fabrizio Romano, renowned Italian journalist, specialist in the transfer market. Oscar arrives at Flamengo initially on loan until the end of the year, and the player gave up a lot of money to close with the carioca club. In China, the athlete was one of the best paid in the world, with a monthly salary close to 10 million reais.

