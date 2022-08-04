Flamengo fans camp at Maracanã for Libertadores tickets

Flamengo faces Corinthians on Tuesday (09) to stamp their spot in the Libertadores semifinals. The expectation is that Maracanã will be full, as tickets are already sold out. No wonder, today (04), some red-black fans are camping outside the stadium to get tickets for the decision.

The beginning of the free withdrawal is scheduled for tomorrow (05), from 10 am and takes place at the box office 02 of Maracanã. As a result, Fla fans plan to stay overnight to get the ticket. Fans mark their place in line with blankets, beach chairs and wait for the exchange to open.

It should be noted that only minors under 12 years of age, adults over 65 years of age, as well as people with disabilities and their companion are entitled to free access. To collect the ticket, it is necessary to present an original document with photo and CPF, since the tickets issued are nominal to avoid access to the money changers.

Tickets for the match against Corinthians sold out hours after the opening of the sale to the general public, which took place on Tuesday morning (02). In addition, in agreement with the São Paulo team, Flamengo increased the ticket load for the visiting fans and about 4 thousand tickets will be destined for the São Paulo club.