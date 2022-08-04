Flamengo has more victories over Corinthians in Itaquera – 08/03/2022

With the 2 x 0 over Corinthians this Tuesday (2), at Neo Química Arena, Flamengo reached its 5th victory over the São Paulo team in its new stadium and started to have an advantage in the confrontation in Itaquera. Now, in 11 games, there are 4 wins for Corinthians, 2 draws and 5 wins for Flamengo, with 12 goals for the São Paulo team and 17 goals for Flamengo.

Since beating Corinthians for the first time at the Arena, in 2018, Flamengo has come out on top. In 2021, he even applied the biggest rout suffered by Corinthians (5 x 1). In the last 7 games there, there were 5 wins for Fla, 1 draw and 1 victory for Corinthians — in the 2022 Brasileirão, when Flamengo entered with a mixed team.

Corinthians vs Flamengo at Neo Química Arena (2014-2022):

10/25/2015 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

6/3/2016 – Corinthians 4 x 0 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

7/30/2017 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

9/26/2018 – Corinthians 2 x 1 Flamengo (Brazil Cup)

10/5/2018 – Corinthians 0 x 3 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

5/15/2019 – Corinthians 0 x 1 Flamengo (Brazil Cup)

7/21/2019 – Corinthians 1 x 1 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

10/18/2020 – Corinthians 1 x 5 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

8/1/2021 – Corinthians 1 x 3 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

7/10/2022 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo (Brasileirão)

2/8/2022 – Corinthians 0 x 2 Flamengo (Copa Libertadores)

In the Brasileirão, Flamengo was the last team to beat Corinthians (August 1, 2021). Since then, the São Paulo team has an unbeaten record of 22 games in the competition. In 2022, Corinthians was 21 games without defeat, but ended up losing the undefeated series to Flamengo in the Libertadores match.

With this Tuesday’s result, Flamengo became the team with the most victories over Corinthians in Itaquera alongside Palmeiras (5 each). The team from Rio, however, played fewer games (11 to 16) and has an advantage in the confrontation against the hosts — Palmeiras lost 7 games.

Clubs with the most wins over Corinthians in Itaquera (2014-2022):

[5] – Flamengo (11 games)

5 – Palmeiras (16 games)

3 – Atlético-GO (4 games)

2 – Atlético-MG (6 games)

2 – Bragantino (3 games)

2 – Cruise (7 games)

2 – Fluminense (10 games)

2 – Santos (18 games)