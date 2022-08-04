Flamengo tries to insert clause to buy Oscar in 2023 – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Rubro-Negro wants to keep him next year, but Chinese club makes it difficult

Until then, Flamengo closed with four reinforcements. Everton Cebolinha, Arturo Vidal, Guillermo Varela and Erick Pulgar. However, Rubro-Negro is trying to get a fifth signing: Oscar, from Shanghai Port (CHN). In the negotiation with the Chinese team, Fla suggested inserting a clause to buy the midfielder in 2023, which was denied.

Flamengo, at first, asked Oscar to stay until May 2023 at the Rio club. In addition, Rubro-Negro wanted to put a clause with an established value to buy the midfielder. Both situations were promptly rejected by Shanghai Port. The information was published by the Chinese portal Titan Plus.

Shanghai’s idea is to have Oscar back in January 2023, with the rhythm of the game and well-conditioned, so that the midfielder can help the team during the season. That’s why the Asian team put a ‘injury insurance‘, so, if the athlete is injured in the period, Fla will pay a certain amount to the Chinese club.

While Shanghai Port wants to have Oscar back in 2023, Flamengo wants to acquire him permanently. However, you know it won’t be easy to buy it. Therefore, Fla tries to close the player’s loan as soon as possible, which is expected in Rio de Janeiro this week to sign a contract until December 2022.