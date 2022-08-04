Fluminense beats Vasco 3 to 0 and is champion of Carioca Sub-20 | fluminense

Fluminense is the 2022 Carioca Under-20 champion! After being defeated 2-1 in the first leg in Laranjeiras, Tricolor beat Vasco 3-0 in São Januário and won the championship for the second year in a row, with goals from Luan Brito, Diogo and Matheus Alves.

1 of 3 With the right to a goal in the final, Luan Brito makes the L celebrating the Carioca U-20 title — Photo: Reproduction/Fluminense With the right to a goal in the final, Luan Brito makes the L celebrating the Carioca U-20 title — Photo: Reproduction/Fluminense

This is the 19th title of Carioca Sub-20 from Fluminense, the second biggest champion of the category, behind only Flamengo, which has 31. The second consecutive title of the championship has protagonists of last year’s conquest, such as John Kennedy and Luan Brito, and new names, like Arthur, well known in the base divisions of the Flu.

The first half was balanced, but Fluminense had the best chances. In the 30th minute, John Kennedy almost opened the scoring, but was prevented by a great save from Vasco’s goalkeeper Cadu. Flu scored the first goal of the game at the end of the first stage, with a beautiful finish from Luan Brito, who was the team’s top scorer in the competition, with five goals in 12 games.

With the advantage, Fluminense did not settle down and continued on top in the second half. Vasco’s situation worsened when Ray, in the 13th minute, was sent off, after receiving the second yellow card for killing the counterattack. At 28, Diogo took off and kicked from afar to expand the score. At the end of the match, Matheus Alves closed the account and scored the third for the Flu.

After being runner-up in the Guanabara Cup to Vasco, by just one point in the classification, Fluminense eliminated Nova Iguaçu in the quarterfinals, in an aggregate of 6 to 2. In the semifinals, they eliminated Madureira, with 3 to 1 in the aggregate . In the final, after losing the first match in Laranjeiras, with an Olympic goal in the last minute, the Moleques de Xérem recovered and beat their rivals away from home by 3-0. Vasco had not yet lost in the competition.

Overall, there were 10 wins, four draws and three defeats in 17 games. Luan Brito scored five goals in 12 games and was Fluminense’s top scorer in the competition. Arthur, the team’s number 10, and the youngest player to debut for the club’s professional team, was also one of the highlights, with four goals. It is worth remembering that John Kennedy, who had already risen to the professional rank, participated in the final stretch of the competition to gain minutes, after recovering from injury.

Now, Fluminense fulfills the table in the Brazilian Under-20, since it doesn’t have a good campaign. In seventh place in Group B, Tricolor has a commitment against Internacional, on Sunday, in Rio Grande do Sul, at 3 pm. In eight rounds so far, Flu has had two wins, three draws and three defeats, and has no more chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Vasco, on the other hand, seeks not to be shaken and maintain the good championship in the category’s Brasileirão. In second place in Group B, the team faces Bragantino, Sunday, at 3 pm, at Estádio Nivaldo Pereira, in Nova Iguaçu.

