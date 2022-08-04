Food aid: Chamber approves MP without cash payment permission

After the rapporteur’s retreat, the deputy Paulinho da Força (SD-SP), the Chamber of Deputies approved this Wednesday the basic text of Provisional Measure 1,108, by 248 in favor and 159 against, without the possibility of paying food aid in cash.

The measure, which also regulates teleworking, or home office, will go to the Senate after the deputies’ appreciation of highlights. In the Chamber, parliamentarians are still analyzing amendments that may change the text this afternoon.

Last month, Paulinho da Força started a negotiation so that companies could pay food aid in cash, but there was no consensus to institute the new rule. The idea was that employers could negotiate with the unions of the category the value of the benefit, separate from the salary, and make the payment without controls over food expenses.

In his report, Paulinho maintained, however, the obligation for companies to pass on the aid for “paying for meals in restaurants and similar establishments or for the purchase of foodstuffs in commercial establishments”. Thus, the operators of the branch will continue to have the right to explore the business. In the vote for the first highlight, the idea of ​​instituting cash payment was also rejected.

In the approved text, there is only one caveat that does not guarantee the use of the voucher for the specified purpose. “The balance not used at the end of 60 days can be withdrawn by the worker”, according to Paulinho’s report.

By MP, non-compliance with the new rules results in a fine between R$5,000 and R$50,000in case of inadequate execution, deviation or distortion of the purposes of the food allowance.

The opinion guarantees the worker the possibility of “free portability of the service, upon request” by the employee.

The provisional measure also opens up the possibility of definitively adopting a hybrid working model and also adopting a work-by-production scheme — and not just by working hours. At this point, the opposition is still trying to make provision for collective agreements to mark out the new employment relationship.

In plenary, Paulinho da Força criticized an excerpt from the report itself that deals with the regulation of teleworking.

“This opinion we presented is not the opinion I would have liked to have done. The opinion I wish I had done was different. But, to make the House understand, we made a report based on an understanding, a negotiation – said the parliamentarian, who added: – On the issue of remote work, I even think that we are committing some nonsense here in this law. In my proposal, I worked with the idea of ​​collective bargaining because I imagine that those who understand each of the categories best are the workers and entrepreneurs in that sector.

The Chamber also approved on Tuesday another Provisional Measure, which establishes a “roadmap” of actions that can be taken in the event of public calamity, including the reduction of salary and working hours, as authorized during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This other proposal authorizes the FGTS calamity withdrawal, the anticipation of the salary bonus and the increase of installments of unemployment insurance.

It will also be possible to facilitate teleworking, anticipate vacations and holidays and adopt the proportional reduction of working hours and salary or temporary suspension of the contract.