For R$321 million, Chelsea gives City a “hat” and approaches full-back

Chelsea and Manchester City must fight on the field for the main titles of the European football season. But now, before the ball officially rolls across England’s lawns, the two teams are vying for a full-back.

It’s about Marc Cucurella, from Brighton. The 24-year-old winger is a youngster at Barcelona and arrived in England in 2021. He was one of the highlights of the Premier League and aroused the interest of the English giants.

The first to want the player was Manchester City, even as a replacement after Zinchenko’s departure to Arsenal. Nonetheless, Chelsea has gone through the deal and is about to close the deal.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have offered Brighton £50m to sign Cucurella. The player has already accepted the Blues’ proposal, the only thing missing is the club’s acceptance.

Cucurella season

With the Brighton shirt, there were 38 matches played, with a goal scored and two assists distributed.