Ford Escort that once belonged to Princess Diana is for sale

Is the Ford Escort a car fit for royalty? Well, if it’s the RS Turbo version, the answer is undoubtedly yes: none other than Princess Diana of Wales a copy of the model, year 1985. And now, the vehicle is for sale at an auction organized by the company Silverstone, scheduled for the 27th.

It is said that Princess Diana already owned another copy of the Ford Escort, year 1981, only in a common version. She intended to exchange it for a similar one with a convertible body. However, the royal protection group evaluated that the vehicle would leave Lady Di very exposed: so, the solution was to opt for a configuration with a sheet roof.

If, on the one hand, Princess Diana could not enjoy the charm of the convertible and the pleasure of driving with her hair in the wind, on the other hand, she gained a much more interesting performance. After all, the RS turbo version it was the most powerful at the time, thanks to the 132 hp 1.6-litre turbocharged engine: this number may seem low-key these days, but it was high by the standards of the 1980s.

In addition to the engine to envy the CHT of the national Escort XR3, the similar sports car from Ford in Europe also had a prepared suspension. Of course, there was no shortage of accessories such as alloy wheels, rear spoiler and mile-lights. Inside, the highlight was the Recaro seats.

In addition to all these particularities, Princess Diana’s car had a unique feature: the black color. Originally, the Escort RS Turbo was always painted white, but Ford made an exception especially for British royalty. Again, this decision was security related, as the light tone was considered too flashy.

Princess Diana’s Ford Escort History

Vehicle has alloy wheels and high-beam headlights At the rear, there is no lack of airfoil. Interior, like the rest of the vehicle, is in mint condition. Highlight of the interior are the sports seats of the Recaro brand Turbo engine has 132 hp

Princess Diana used the black Escort RS Turbo between 1985 and 1988. That year, the vehicle was returned to Ford with only 6,800 miles (about 11,000 km) marked on the odometer. The multinational’s government sales manager in the United Kingdom, Geoff King, ended up gifting his wife with the vehicle.

After that, the sports car had several owners: in 1993, the Ford Escort RS Turbo used by Lady Di was even raffled off by a radio station. In 1994, the vehicle changed hands again, but it remained with the same owner until 2008. That year, it was finally acquired by a collector, who keeps it to this day.

Currently, the Ford Escort registers a minuscule 24,961 miles (which is equivalent to 40,170 km) on the odometer. In addition to displaying an excellent state of conservation and never having undergone restorations, the vehicle has all the documentation to prove its origin and maintenance.

By itself, the Ford Escort RS Turbo is already, nowadays, a rarity, since only 8,604 units were produced. In this way, any very original copy, with low mileage, is already highly valued.

As the vehicle in question has a unique color and, of course, Princess Diana as a former owner, it becomes even more coveted. Specialists estimate that the sale price at the auction should exceed the amount of US$ 100,000 (equivalent to about R$ 528,000).

