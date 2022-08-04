Former BBB Jade Picon risks dress with cutouts around the breasts and transparency

Daring, Jade Picon abuses the cutouts in the dress and risks showing too much arriving at a party; see photos

The ex-BBB Jade Picon appeared stunning on Wednesday night (03) while enjoying a party in São Paulo.

Even just recently operated on, the beauty decided to enjoy the birthday of promoter Val Drummond, which took place in a very fancy hotel. For the look, the influencer chose a very daring dress.

In black fabric, the piece, full of lace details, has cutouts around the neckline and follows the pattern below the young woman’s hip.

This was yet another event where Jade met up with her ex-boyfriend, João Guilherme, who arrived shortly after her, with a much less flashy look. Check out:

SURGERY

Jade Picon passed on the night of this Tuesday (02) for a delicate surgery in the face.

On social media, the former BBB said she had to undergo a procedure to correct a jaw problem. The young woman suffers from a TMD, or temporomandibular disorder, a problem that affects the set of muscles and joints responsible for mastication.

“Explain that I’m going to be a little off today for tomorrow“, she began on video. “I have TMD“, and even struggling to explain the problem, she says: “I’m going to do an infiltration to help with a problem I’ve been generating due to stress“.