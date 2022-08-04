Former BBB Nati Casassola appears without panties at the gym and cheers up followers



Nati Casassolaof BBB13appeared without panties in another essay for the adult content platform OnlyFans. The chosen scenario was a gym and the former BBB seemed quite uninhibited in the clicks, simulating an abdominal exercise.

In an interview with journalist Rafael Godinho, from Quem, the former BBB confessed that she has already practiced intense physical exercises naked! ‘Me and my fashions, creations. I trained without clothes. The feeling of freedom always comes. The best exercises are with free weights like this. There’s no friction. But I was in a private gym’revealed.

The blonde also confessed that she has already received unusual proposals on the platform, such as an exclusive test of the feet. ‘There was a client who asked me to do a photo shoot of my feet. And the photos were only of my p. There was no need to show the face or the body. They ask me to write the name on the sole‘, he commented.

Recently, the blonde put padding on her butt and revealed the reason for the procedure to journalist Rafael Godinho, from Quem. ‘[…]It was like a gluteal filling to make it rounder. I think it was 20ml more on each side. The result was wonderfulvented.

