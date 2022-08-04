Former ministers call for urgent action to strengthen the SUS

São Paulo – Former Ministers of Health José Gomes Temporão, Marcelo Castro and Alexandre Padilha advocate that the new government urgently adopt a set of intersectoral and interdisciplinary measures to rebuild the Unified Health System. And in addition to strengthening SUS, rescuing the credibility of the Ministry from the perspective of defending life and democracy. Only then, according to them, will it be possible to start rebuilding the health policies that were destroyed by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In a debate promoted yesterday (2) on the platform Dialogues across Brazil, they highlighted that the reconstruction of the public health system depends on the creation of mechanisms that allow adequate financing. The repeal of the Constitutional Amendment (EC) 95, of the Spending Ceiling, is the main claim. But there are other alternatives.

Sanitarian, Fiocruz researcher and Lula’s minister from 2007 to 2010, Temporão proposed the allocation to the SUS of taxes on cigarettes, beverages, ultra-processed foods, motorcycles, motor vehicles and other products associated with risks and the development of diseases. And the review of subsidies granted to various economic sectors, equally with an impact on the health of the population and on the SUS coffers, in the case of pesticides.

Private health, benefiting from public health resources, also has to have its privileges reviewed, according to Temporão. “It is necessary to radicalize. More than 26% of health expenditures come from families, especially the poorest ones, with medicines. We need to have courage. And also for a progressive Congress to pass proposals like this, the government is not enough,” he said.

Ministry of Health melted the SUS

Lula’s minister was also emphatic in defending a set of policies that anticipate the promotion of the population’s health. To not have to consume more resources with diseases. In other words, a policy that articulates economy, education, science, technology, environment, public security, human rights and justice. This is for people to have jobs, income, housing, transportation, basic sanitation, school, culture. And not attacks on their physical, emotional health, their sexual and reproductive rights and exposed to risks in the work environment.

“It is necessary to recover the credibility of the Ministry of Health, which has melted. Bring science back inside the briefcase. In addition, to recompose inter-federative relationships and with social control, which form the mainstays of SUS.”

Regarding the health policies attacked by the government of Jair Bolsonaro, Temporão highlighted the Family Health program, now dismantled and without funding. Mental health care, including treatment for alcohol and other drug addiction, reduced to dubious treatments in religious therapeutic clinics. And the Popular Pharmacy, weakened from the political and financial point of view.

Minister in the Dilma Rousseff government from 2015 to 2016, current senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI) defended a new social pact for the financing of public health. “We need to increase public investment and match other countries. EC 95 is being terrible and in addition PEC 85 has withdrawn resources from the pre-salt earmarked for SUS”, he said.

Castro defends measures to optimize the application of resources. Among them, policies aimed at the prevention of avoidable non-communicable diseases, very prevalent in the population, with high social and quality of life costs. This is the case of diabetes and its complications and the various types of cancer. And also to rescue the National Immunization Program, weakened by Bolsonaro.

For a stronger SUS

Castro also demands investments for the revitalization of the technological health complex, which had been stimulated in the PT governments. “We experienced international embarrassment with our unpreparedness in the pandemic. We didn’t have basic items like masks and respirators. Inter-sectoral action that involves science and technology is needed,” he said.

For federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP), Dilma’s minister from 2011 to 2014, the current moment, amid the socioeconomic impacts of a covid-19 pandemic that has not yet ended and the emergence of another health emergency – the smallpox of the macados –, it is unique. “It is now or never the time to consolidate the SUS as it was thought of by the sanitary movement”, he said. “A stronger SUS to deliver to the population.”

To this end, he defends the adoption of policies to overcome the socio-economic impacts of the pandemic, with the creation of formal, quality jobs, in line with Temporão’s proposals. Padilha understands that it is necessary to resume vaccination coverage and face the cases dammed by the covid pandemic. Through active search, locate people who have outdated consultations, exams and surgeries. The same in relation to mental health care for people with disabilities, indigenous people and those with HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases.

In this way, he observes, it is necessary to reorganize primary health care, which was dismantled by the government of Jair Bolsonaro, as the SUS as a whole. “The next president and the next minister or minister of health will have to take a firm stance on health and science to regain health as a right for all,” he said.