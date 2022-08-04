Former SBT reporter claims that Gabriel Cartolano was with a girlfriend for money | famous

A real controversy was launched by the journalist Roger Turchetti. On his YouTube channel, the former SBT reporter says that his then colleague from Fofocalizando, Gabriel Cartolano, would have told him that he was with his girlfriend for money. The dialogue would have taken place in the cafeteria of the Silvio Santos.

At first, Roger’s video, on the Intervenção channel, was about his own reaction to Gabriel Cartolano’s participation in the Silvio Santos Program. On the occasion, the current presenter of the gossipingwho also ran Vem Pra Cá, was invited to take his hat off or not to some personalities, in the style of Raul Gil.

After commenting on other situations involving Gabriel Cartolano, Roger Turchetti decided to tell about an alleged conversation he had with his then co-worker. The dialogue would have taken place in the SBT cafeteria. In the video, Turchetti reveals details of how the dialogue between the two would have happened:

“I was having lunch with him once. [Gabriel Cartolano], and then he decided to ask me if my marriage was a facade. Then I said ‘are you crazy? I’m with my wife because I love her,’” Turchetti began regarding the conversation he would have had with the presenter of Fofocalizando.

Then, Roger says that he questioned Gabriel Cartolano: “Then I said ‘Why are you asking me this question?’ Then he said ‘Because I’m only with Marina because of her money’”. The subject about the presenter’s girlfriend came up after Turchetti reacted to the episode in which Cartolano participates in the frame “Minha Mulher que Manda”, on the program Eliana.

Roger Turchetti was a reporter for the SBT program Fofocalizando (Reproduction)

What does Gabriel Cartolano say?

wanted by IN OFF, Gabriel Cartolano said that he has already dealt directly with Roger Turchetti after the release of this video and that he does not want to talk about this subject anymore. See below the video in which the former SBT reporter reveals the controversial case: