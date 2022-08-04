Free-falling hair? Try this potent juice as soon as possible

sDo you dream of a full head of hair, but notice that the hair loss is more pronounced? There is a drink rich in biotin that promises to help stop this problem, compensating for the sun exposure of the last few months, excessive washing and contact with chlorine and the sea.

In addition to being very healthy, this juice contains antioxidants, electrolytes and also half of the daily need for biotin, recognized for its role in the health of hair, skin and nails. In addition, it is also necessary for a healthy metabolism and plays an essential role in regulating blood sugar levels.

With all this in mind, check out the recipe below, shared by Joe Cross, which will be a real ally!

Ingredients:
6 carrots
4 apples
1 2.5 cm piece of ginger

Preparation mode (for about 500 to 600 milliliters):
1- Wash all ingredients very well.
two- Cut them up and add them to the juicer or blender and blend.

