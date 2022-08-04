Future Ibovespa rises following the exterior and with repercussions from investors on Copom; dollar and interest fall

The Ibovespa futures operates higher in the first trades this Thursday (4), in line with the pre-market in New York, in the first trading session after the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) raised the Selic to 13.75% .

In addition to raising interest rates, the committee signaled the possibility of a new interest rate hike and extended the horizon for inflation. Some analysts believe that the monetary authority left open the possibility of a new increase in the Selic rate at the next meeting, in September, others take the adjustment for granted and even revise their projections for the rate at the end of the year.

At 9:14 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures expiring in August was up 0.43%, at 104,900 points.

The commercial dollar was down 0.18%, at R$5.267 on purchase and R$5.268 on sale. The dollar futures for August was down 0.38%, at R$5.309.

Futures interest rates are lower: DIF23 (January to 2023), -0.01 pp, at 13.75%; DIF25, -0.15 pp to 12.32%; DIF27, -0.11 pp, at 12.34%; and DIF29, -0.11 pp, at 12.54%.

On Wall Street, stocks operate with slight gains after a sharp rise the day before, as investors assess the prospects for corporate results, as well as increasing bets on higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed).

Data showed the US services sector unexpectedly rebounded in July amid strong order growth, while supply bottlenecks and price pressures eased. This reinforced views that the economy was not in recession, despite the fall in production in the first half of the year.

Dow Jones futures were up 0.04%, while S&P 500 futures were up 0.06% and Nasdaq futures were up 0.09%.

European markets rallied, following the gains made in the previous session, after a series of positive balance sheets from companies offset some fears of a slowdown after weak data on business activity in the region.

Investors also resonate with the Bank of England’s 50 basis point hike in interest rates.

In Asia, shares closed with gains on Thursday after the rally on Wall Street and as investors eased tensions over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan.

The Hang Seng Tech index rose 2.82%, with Alibaba shares jumping more than 4% ahead of the results.

The Chinese e-commerce giant may see revenue decline for the first time ever, according to the average forecast by analysts at Refinitiv. But this could be the floor for Alibaba as revenue is expected to improve in the future.

