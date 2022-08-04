Futures in the US operate almost stable after strong rise the day before; reactions to Copom and more market issues today

New York index futures operate close to stability on Thursday morning (4) after a sharp rise the day before, as investors assess the prospects for corporate earnings, as well as increase bets on higher interest rates by the Federal. Reserve (Fed).

Data showed the US services sector unexpectedly rebounded in July amid strong order growth, while supply bottlenecks and price pressures eased. This reinforced views that the economy was not in recession, despite the fall in production in the first half of the year.

Most European markets are up, following gains made in the previous session, after a series of positive balance sheets from companies offset some fears of a slowdown after weak data on business activity in the region.

Investors are also awaiting the next monetary policy decision from the Bank of England. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points, its biggest increase since 1995.

In Asia, stocks closed with gains on Thursday after the rally on Wall Street and as investors eased tensions over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan.

Here, after raising the Selic to 13.75%, the Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) signaled the possibility of a new interest rate hike and extended the horizon for inflation. While some analysts believe that the monetary authority left open the possibility of a new increase in the Selic rate at the next meeting, in September, others take the adjustment for granted and even revise their forecasts for the rate at the end of the year.

The balance sheet season includes the release of results from Bradesco, Embraer, Porto Seguro, Sanepar, Tenda, AES Brasil, Alpargatas, Fleury, Lojas Renner, Simpar, Grendene and Tupy.

United States

US futures trade close to stability after strong gains in the previous session, helped by robust earnings and strong economic reports, which led investors to discount the possibility of a recession.

Yesterday’s rally was fueled by a surprising rebound in the July services PMI and comments from Federal Reserve officials, including the St. Louis, James Bullard. He said he doesn’t believe the US is in recession, citing job gains and low unemployment.

Investors await results from Eli Lilly, Kellogg, Alibaba and ConocoPhillips before markets open.

See the performance of futures markets:

Dow Jones Futures (USA), +0.02%

S&P 500 Futures (US), +0.03%

Nasdaq Future (US), +0.01%

Asia

Asian markets closed in the black on Thursday after the rally on Wall Street and as investors moved away from tensions over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan.

The Hang Seng Tech index rose 2.82%, with Alibaba shares jumping more than 4% ahead of the results.

The Chinese e-commerce giant may see revenue decline for the first time ever, according to the average forecast by analysts at Refinitiv. But this could be the floor for Alibaba as revenue is expected to improve in the future.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.80%

Nikkei (Japan), +0.69%

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), +2.06%

Kospi (South Korea), +0.47%

Europe

European markets operate with gains on the day of the Bank of England’s decision on interest rates. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points, its biggest increase since 1995.

The rise would push borrowing costs to 1.75% as the central bank battles rising inflation. This would be the first half-point increase since gaining independence from the British government in 1997.

Credit Agricole, Adidas, Bayer, Lufthansa, Merck, Zalando, Rolls-Royce, Next, Glencore and Adecco Group released results ahead of markets opening.

FTSE 100 (UK), -0.24%

DAX (Germany), +0.78%

CAC 40 (France), +0.34%

FTSE MIB (Italy), +0.60%

commodities

Oil prices registered volatility this Thursday (4), with a slight increase this morning.

U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week as exports fell and refiners cut output, while gasoline inventories also saw a surprising increase as demand slowed, the Energy Information Administration said.

On the supply side, ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, including Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed to a small increase in the group’s production target, equivalent to about 0.1% of demand. global oil.

WTI Oil, +1.02% at $91.59 a barrel

Brent crude, up 0.66% at $97.42 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange was down 4.78% to 756.50 yuan, equivalent to US$111.99

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, -1.91% to $22,851.16 (from 24 hours ago)

Investors reflected in this session the Copom’s decision to raise the Selic by 50 basis points, to 13.75%, and indicated that it could end the aggressive tightening cycle with a smaller adjustment in September. “The Committee will assess the need for a residual adjustment, of lesser magnitude, at its next meeting,” said a statement from the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) released this Wednesday by the autarchy.

While some analysts believe that the monetary authority left open the possibility of a new increase in the Selic rate at the next meeting, in September, others take the adjustment for granted and even revise their forecasts for the rate at the end of the year.

As early as Thursday, the Central Bank of England (BoE) will make a decision on interest rates. According to the Refinitiv consensus, the monetary authority is expected to raise the rate for the sixth consecutive time, by 25 basis points, to 1.5%. Inflation in the UK has risen 9.4% in 12 months, the highest rate since 1985.

In the US, investors are watching the release of weekly jobless claims in the morning. Cleveland Federal Reserve Chairman Loretta Mester speaks at the Economic Club of Pittsburgh.

Brazil

15:00: Paulo Guedes, Minister of Economy, has a meeting with the president of ANFAVEA, Márcio Lima

5 pm: Guedes has a meeting with the president of Petrobras, Caio Paes de Andrade

USA

9:30 am: Monthly trade balance

9:30 am: Claims for weekly unemployment benefits, Refinitiv consensus points to 259,000 claims

1 pm: Speech by Cleveland Fed Chair Loretta Mester

England

8am: Bank of England decides on interest rates

3. Senate approves program to renew the country’s road fleet



The Senate approved last Wednesday, without changes, the Provisional Measure (MP) that institutes the Program to Increase the Productivity of the Highway Fleet (Renovar) in the country, which passed the Chamber on Tuesday. The measure, approved as a conversion bill, aims to promote the replacement of old vehicles with newer ones. The text goes to sanction.

Renovar is based on the construction of cooperation networks between the public and private sectors and will be aimed at vehicles for road transport of goods, buses, minibuses and road implements, and will be financed with funds from fines, from Cide-Combustíveis. and the value directed to research by the oil companies.

Senate approves MP that makes labor relations more flexible during calamity

The Senate approved this Wednesday, 3, the provisional measure (MP) that makes labor relations more flexible during a state of public calamity decreed at the national or state and municipal levels recognized by the federal government. There were 51 votes in favor and 17 against. The text, approved on Tuesday (2) by the Chamber of Deputies, is now going to be promulgated. The MP establishes that, in case of public calamity, measures such as the telework regime, anticipation of individual vacations, granting of collective vacations, use and anticipation of holidays, bank of hours and the suspension of the enforceability of collections from the Social Security Fund may be adopted. Service Time Guarantee (FGTS).

Guedes links IR table correction and tax reform aid

The government will be able to correct the Income Tax table and permanently pay the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600 if Congress approves the tax reform project that has already passed the Chamber and awaits analysis by the Senate, said this Tuesday the minister of Economics, Paulo Guedes.

In a presentation during the Expert XP event, Guedes said that the Income Tax reform is the solution for the two promises already made by President Jair Bolsonaro to be fulfilled with fiscal responsibility.

The current rule provides that Auxílio Brasil will be 600 reais only until December. The strategy to enable the higher value on a permanent basis was reported by Reuters last week.

4. Covid

Last Wednesday (3), Brazil recorded 273 deaths and 37,038 cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles, at 8 pm.

The moving average of Covid deaths in 7 days in Brazil stood at 209, a reduction of 14% compared to the level of 14 days earlier.

The moving average of new cases in seven days was 31,466, which represents a decrease of 40% compared to the level of 14 days before.

The number of people fully immunized against Covid in Brazil reached 169,165,894, equivalent to 78.74% of the population.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 179,959,368 people, which represents 83.77% of the population.

The booster dose was given to 101,245,223 people, or 47.13% of the population.

5. Corporate Radar

PetroRio (PRIO3)

PetroRio (PRIO3) reported a net income of US$ 139.9 million in the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), an amount 112% higher than that reported in the same period in 2021, the oil company said this Wednesday night (3) .

Ultrapar (UGPA3)

Ultrapar (UGPA3) released results for the second quarter of 2022 with a net income of R$459.9 million, reversing a net loss of R$18.2 million from the same period last year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) amounted to R$1.494 billion in 2Q22, a 197% growth compared to 2Q21.

Software company Totvs (TOTS3) net profit of BRL 129.1 million in the second quarter, up 64.2% on an annual basis and beating the average forecast of analysts consulted by Refinitiv, who saw a profit of BRL 128 .24 million.

The increase in profit partly follows the increase in net revenue, which totaled BRL 914.5 million between April and June, a 30.2% growth compared to the same period in 2021.

(With Estadão, Reuters and Agência Brasil)

