Galo fans pay tribute to Bárbara Vitória in the 10th minute of the game at Mineirão

Cup night, night of emotion. Which started with a beautiful tribute from the Athletic and her fans for the little girl Bárbara Vitória, 10 years old, murdered this week and buried this Wednesday (3), in Belo Horizonte. The girl was last seen wearing the shirt of the Rooster, club of the heart.

Read more: Students from the school of Bárbara Vitória march in BH and cry out for justice

The club had already expressed its solidarity with Bárbara’s family as soon as the death of the girl, found in Ribeirão das Neves, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, became known. Through social networks, Atlético regretted the violence against the club’s small supporter and demanded punishment for the crime.

Read more: Main suspect in killing Bárbara Vitória hangs himself in an aunt’s house

At Mineirão, Atlético requested that a minute of silence before the start of the game be respected. The request was accepted by CONMEBOL and Argentine referee Facundo Tello commanded the moment of tribute with the players.

The fans of Galo, who had a beautiful party at the entrance of the team in the field, with the right to fireworks and mosaic, did not leave it for less. And 10 minutes into the match. in reference to Barbara’s age, he staged a round of applause and shouted her name.