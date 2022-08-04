George Henrique’s wife is harassed in hospital

In October last year, Francine, George Henrique’s wife (double with Rodrigo), was admitted to the emergency room at the emergency room of HCor, in Goiânia, accompanied by her mother-in-law. She was received by the physician on duty, who asked the nurse to perform a procedure to investigate the possible causes of the severe pain.

As it was an intimate examination, Francine was placed inside a box in the infirmary and the curtains were then closed. She was given some medications which caused her to be very drowsy during the examination. Minutes later, the mother-in-law came across a man, who stuck his head into the box to observe Francine.

This man asked disconnected questions to the nurse who performed the intimate examination, and the nurse, in turn, replied “I don’t know, young man”, asking the man to leave the place. Upon noticing the harassment, Francine’s mother-in-law immediately asked the doctor responsible for the duty to remove the man from the place, since neither the doctor nor the nurse who performed the procedure knew him.

The mother-in-law, unhappy, followed this man to the door of the Hospital, when she saw him getting into an ambulance from the company COOPERLANCE, as a driver. Hospital security noted the license plate of the ambulance the man was driving. The doctor informed that the individual was not part of the team at that hospital and, apparently, was an ambulance driver that provided some services there.

This whole situation caused great embarrassment to Francine and her mother-in-law, since the patient was naked undergoing intimate examinations and the hospital did not offer her any security. An incident report was registered.

