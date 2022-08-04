Giant of the sea! Fisherman catches fish weighing 80 kg and 1.75 m in length – News

A fish weighing 80 kg and 1.75 m in length was caught about 40 km off the coast of Point Lookout, Australia, on the outskirts of North Stradbroke Island.

The animal was identified as a grouper that inhabits ocean depths between 250 m and 600 m. According to the Daily Mail tabloid, the largest specimen of the species ever recorded was 100 kg and measured 2 m in length.





The publication did not reveal the name of the fisherman, but states that he shared images of the marine giant on social media, where netizens differed on the conquest.



“A worthy catch, must have been a struggle to get on the boat,” one user speculated. “Please tell me it was released. It’s probably older than the fisherman and now it’s just a trophy”, lamented a second.





However, some commentators have tried to look at the situation from another perspective. According to them, the fisherman in question was not targeting the giant grouper, as he used a line for fish weighing up to 14 kg.

One of them also explained that returning the fish from great depths to the sea would have been a waste: “The rapid change in pressure causes the gases in the fish’s body to expand, which is deadly,” he explained.



