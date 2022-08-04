Girl murder suspect found dead

A man suspected of involvement in the murder of Bárbara Vitória, found in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte, was found dead this afternoon. The Military Police were called by a woman who identified herself as a neighbor of the house where the body was located, in the Cachoeirinha neighborhood.

Deputy Salmo Castro reported that military and civilian police officers went to the scene to carry out surveys. According to a spokesperson for the Civil Police, it is not yet possible to confirm the cause of death.

“The Civil Police of Minas Gerais clarifies that the investigations related to the murder of the child continue in parallel, with analysis of images of security circuits, depositions and expert examinations”, he explained in a note.

Barbara disappeared on Sunday (31), after leaving home to buy bread for her family, in the Mantiqueira neighborhood. The path between the family’s house and the bakery, on the border between the capital of Minas Gerais and the city of Ribeirão das Neves, was about 250 meters long.

Security camera footage shows Barbara leaving the establishment, bread bag in hand. Other images recorded the girl running through the streets of the region.

The girl’s mother asked for justice during a demonstration organized by residents of the Pedra Branca neighborhood, where the 10-year-old victim’s body was located. According to a police expert interviewed by TV Globo, a rope was found near the girl’s body.

“It’s been unbearable, I don’t even know how to tell you how much pain I’m feeling, the only thing I want is justice,” Luciene Vitalino, the girl’s mother, told the broadcaster during the demonstration yesterday afternoon, in the countryside. soccer field where Barbara’s body was found.