Gkay believes he won a luxury bag inspired by a garbage bag and is ‘disappointed’ with the real gift: “He played with my dream”

Influencer was happy to see the package with the name of the Balenciaga brand, of which she is a big fan, but the joy was short-lived

Influencer Gkay had a “big disappointment” this Wednesday (3) when a friend gave her the new bag from Balenciaga, a luxury brand that just launched a piece inspired by a garbage bag. It’s just that, in fact, it was all just a troll. She received from her friend, also influencer Lucas Rangel, not an original piece, but a real garbage bag.

Gkay was surprised by the visit of Lucas, who had just returned from a trip, went to her house to take a gift. The owner of the most refined farofa in Brazil was soon happy to see the package with the name of the Balenciaga brand, of which Gessica Kayane is a fan, and tried to open the package after Lucas explained that he got something she really wanted.

The brand is known in the fashion world for launching destroyed pieces (clothes and accessories “destroyed”) and a few days ago it launched a luxury bag inspired by a garbage bag, the so-called “Trash Pouch”. Gkay was thrilled when she received the “gift”: “It’s not possible, friend! I’m going to cry”, she said, shocked by the possibility that her friend had bought the novelty, which is sold for US$ 1,790,000, about R$ 9,000. .

But the joy did not last long. It was all just a tremendous mockery of the boy, who packed a real garbage bag and put it in a luxury brand packaging. “You played with my dream! What a hate. You didn’t troll me, you messed with a person’s dream, I’m not exaggerating”, complained the influencer.