Gkay falls for a prank to ‘win’ Balenciaga bag inspired by garbage bag that costs R$ 9 thousand | Fashion and beauty

Knowing this, Lucas Rangel, influencer and friend of Gkay, decided to “troll” the influencer this Wednesday (8) by giving away the bag that is valued at R$ 9 thousand.

In the video posted on Instagram, Gkay doesn’t believe his friend got the piece. “Lies?! There’s no way you could have made it,” she says.

To which Rangel replies: “You don’t have the contacts, I’m the one who does. Open the present.”

In fact, the influencer took a garbage bag with the red string, just like one of the Balenciaga models and packed it with an old brand bag.

“Idiot. You played with my dream,” says Gkay.

Gkay buys 'destroyed' sneakers from Balenciaga for R$ 10,000

The influencer is known for the Farofa da Gkay party, in Fortaleza, but also for spending tens of thousands of reais on designer clothes and bags.

She recently bought the “destroyed” sneakers from the same brand for R$10,000.

Garbage bag inspired bag

Trash Pouch, bag inspired by a garbage bag

Balenciaga has offered a bag inspired by a garbage bag for sale. The pieces were spotted by an Instagram profile in blue, white and black. The bag has not yet been launched for sale on the brand’s website.

According to the Instagram profile dedicated to luxury items Highsnobiety, the bag should cost around US$ 1,790 thousand (around R$ 9,2 thousand).

The piece, called “Trash Pouch” by the brand, was presented during the winter collection show in March. According to the official description, the bag was inspired by a garbage bag.