Globo celebrity receives cancer news and collapses: “It wasn’t easy”

Globo celebrity receives cancer news and collapses: “Receiving this diagnosis was not easy”

The ex-BBB Aline Gotschalgtold this Wednesday (03), on his social networks, that he fought against thyroid cancer.

On her Instagram, she talked about the discovery of the tumor, in the caption of one of the photos she published when she was still in the hospital.

“Thyroid cancer. Receiving this diagnosis was not easy. I was very scared and I confess that these were difficult days here”, began Aline Gotschalg.

But soon after, she already showed happiness in having gone through all this: “But now, I’m just gratitude! I lived an experience that justifies my faith and I couldn’t help but share it with you”.

The famous Globo also revealed that she had never performed the thyroid ultrasound.

“I had never had a thyroid ultrasound exam before and I heard a voice (how can I not believe we have our Guardian Angel?) to perform it along with all my other periodic exams, very important for preventive disease control, especially the quieter ones.

And he said that’s how he discovered his disease: “And that’s when we discovered a malignant thyroid tumor. I am grateful that I discovered it early. Early diagnosis saves lives.”

Then decide to provide guidance on the disease that has passed: “Thyroid cancer is a disease that is often silent and affects three times more women than men, especially those between 20 and 65 years old”, he began.

And he continued: “Therefore, I would like to leave here an alert for all of you to take care of yourselves. Do periodic exams and always be mindful of your health! This was another test of God in my life”, commented Aline Gotschalg.

The former BBB took the opportunity to thank her doctors, who helped her throughout the process: “Dr. Marcos Roberto Tavares, I will never be able to thank you enough. Thank you for being so human from the first moment.”

And she ended by thanking her family and friends, who were always with her in this difficult time. Today Aline Gotschalg is cured, and continues her life normally, married to Fernando Medeiros, who has a son.