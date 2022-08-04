Gloria Perez says she doesn’t believe in Guilherme de Padua’s transformation

Gloria Perez says she doesn’t believe in the transformation of Guilherme de Pádua and Paula Thomaz, those responsible for the murder of her daughter, Daniella Perez. In the last chapter of the HBO Max documentary “Brutal Pact”, the soap opera author spoke about the murderers’ regret.

“People ask if I am against the resocialization of prisoners. If I believe that people change. Of course i believe! The first step to change is repentance. This I already know. But these two… In psychopaths, I’ve never seen them,” she said.

“In the two murders of my daughter, I never saw. Thirty years have passed and they continue to show signs that they are exactly the same”, said Gloria Perez. Paula Thomaz, who took the life of Daniella Perez in December 1992 alongside her then-husband, Guilherme de Pádua, was released in 1999, and currently lives in the same neighborhood as the mother of the murdered actress.

When talking about the chances of a reunion, Gloria Perez believes she was spared: “I just wish I never had to think about those people again. I hope they do because so far they haven’t. What she [Paula Thomaz] would you like? That scares me. I don’t know. I know what this woman is capable of. She killed my daughter. Who knows if her dagger isn’t in store for me, I don’t know,” she said.

Guilherme de Padua asks for forgiveness

Guilherme de Padua, convicted of the murder of Daniella Perez, published a video on social media in which he apologizes to Gloria Perez, the actress’ mother, and Raul Gazolla, Daniella’s husband at the time of the crime.

“Never in my life have I felt something like I felt at that moment. Never. I ask forgiveness from family members, friends, everyone who got involved with this story, who were saddened, who revolted. I know that this apology may not mean anything, but I want to put it on record”, concluded Pádua.