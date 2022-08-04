Glyphosate and its monoisopropylamine salt have import tax cut…

Decision of the Executive Management Committee (Gecex), of the Chamber of Foreign Trade (Camex), took place last night; four industrial inputs also included

The import tax on the five industrial inputs glyphosate and its monoisopropylamine salt was reduced by more than half, from the current rate of 9.6% to 3.8%, via inclusion in the List of Exceptions to the Common External Tariff of Mercosur ( Letec).

The decision came out yesterday (03) at night, after an extraordinary meeting of the Management Executive Committee (Gecex) of the Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex). Four types of plastic resin used in industrial activities were also reduced.

“The tariff reduction for these products took into account the need to face supply problems in certain production chains, with different degrees of severity, and significant cost increases in the inputs of other chains. The measure also aims to improve the allocative efficiency of resources in the economy, with potential gains in competitiveness for different industrial segments”, said the Ministry of Economy in a note.

Products included in the List of Exceptions to the Mercosur Common External Tariff (LETEC) – Image: Ministry of Economy

All products were included in the List of Exceptions to the Mercosur Common External Tariff (LETEC). The rates, which ranged from 9.6% to 11.2%, will drop to 3.3% to 4.4% as of Friday (5th) and will remain in effect for a period of one year.

