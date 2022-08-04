Glyphosate and its monoisopropylamine salt have import tax cut…

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on Glyphosate and its monoisopropylamine salt have import tax cut… 0 Views

Decision of the Executive Management Committee (Gecex), of the Chamber of Foreign Trade (Camex), took place last night; four industrial inputs also included

Agricultural News logo

The import tax on the five industrial inputs glyphosate and its monoisopropylamine salt was reduced by more than half, from the current rate of 9.6% to 3.8%, via inclusion in the List of Exceptions to the Common External Tariff of Mercosur ( Letec).

The decision came out yesterday (03) at night, after an extraordinary meeting of the Management Executive Committee (Gecex) of the Foreign Trade Chamber (Camex). Four types of plastic resin used in industrial activities were also reduced.

“The tariff reduction for these products took into account the need to face supply problems in certain production chains, with different degrees of severity, and significant cost increases in the inputs of other chains. The measure also aims to improve the allocative efficiency of resources in the economy, with potential gains in competitiveness for different industrial segments”, said the Ministry of Economy in a note.

table
Products included in the List of Exceptions to the Mercosur Common External Tariff (LETEC) – Image: Ministry of Economy

All products were included in the List of Exceptions to the Mercosur Common External Tariff (LETEC). The rates, which ranged from 9.6% to 11.2%, will drop to 3.3% to 4.4% as of Friday (5th) and will remain in effect for a period of one year.

The tariff reduction for these products took into account the need to face supply problems in certain production chains, with different degrees of severity, and significant cost increases in the inputs of other chains. The measure also aims to improve the efficiency of allocating resources in the economy, with potential gains in competitiveness for different industrial segments.

Per:

Jonathan Simião

Source:

Agricultural News

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Three employees are arrested on suspicion of stealing 4,000 kg of frozen chicken from the company | Goiás

The Civil Police arrested four people in Goiânia suspected of stealing 4,000 kg of frozen …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved